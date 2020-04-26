Nintendo eShop holds Capcom Spring Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Capcom Spring Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS.

Discounted titles include Onimusha: Warlords, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Mega Man 11, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice, Okami HD, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, and Resident Evil Revelations.

The sale is valid until Apr. 28.