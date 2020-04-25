Xbox One sells 34 units in Japan Apr. 19 data

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One hardware ranked at No. 4 in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported that the Xbox One sold 53 units, including 22 Xbox One X units to rank as the No. 4 hardware between Apr. 13 and Apr. 19.

The hardware sold 34 units to rank fourth the week prior.

In Q2, Microsoft said gaming revenue totaled $3.327 billion, a 21 percent decline from $4.232 billion one year prior.

In addition, Xbox hardware revenue declined 43 percent due to lower volume of consoles sold.

Xbox content and services revenue, which includes the Xbox Game Pass, decreased 11 percent from one year prior.

Microsoft will sell the Xbox Series X, the successor to the Xbox One, holiday 2020.