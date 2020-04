Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released Trials of Mana to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Trials of Mana is a 3D remake of the Seiken Densetsu 3, released in 1993 in Japan. The original title is included in the Collection of Mana.

In the action RPG, users can switch between three party members at any time. In addition, the soundtrack will be modernized.

The final game utilizes the Unreal Engine.

It sells at $49.99.