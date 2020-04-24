Resident Evil 3 No. 4 in Mar. U.S. sales

Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil 3 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a best-selling software title in Mar. at U.S. retail.

NPD Group Inc. this month said Resident Evil 3 ranked as the No. 4 best-selling software title in Mar. based on dollar sales.

Resident Evil 3 includes Jill Valentine as she escapes an infected Raccoon City while being pursued by the bioweapon Nemesis.

The title utilizes the RE Engine previously used in Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5.

Included in the title is Resident Evil Resistance, a 4v1 multiplayer title in which a Mastermind sets traps against four Survivors.

Resident Evil 3 shipped two million units to global retail five days post release.