Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. this week released Predator: Hunting Grounds for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and the PC.

Developed by IllFonic, Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer shooter in which a 4-team Fireteam squad must face off against the Predator.

The final game includes human and alien weaponry and conflict zones set in South America.

It sells at $39.99.