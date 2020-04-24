Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix Demo drops to Nintendo Switch

Sega Games Co., Ltd. this week released the Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix Demo for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch to the Nintendo eShop division.

The demo includes two songs in Arcade Mode or the all-new motion-based Mix Mode.

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix is a music rhythm title that will include 101 songs, redesigned graphics, playlist creation, and customization options.

The final game will include Arcade Mode and Mix Mode to wave each Joy-Con Controller to the rhythm.

It will be sold May 15.