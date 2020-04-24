Archaia, Sunless Sea, War Theater, Quest Hunter drop to Xbox One

NEWSXBOX ONE

Written by:

April 24, 2020

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released Apr. 24 include Deliver Us To The Moon, Archaia: The Path of Light, Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition, War Theater, Quest Hunter, and Quern: Undying Thoughts.

Deliver Us To The Moon is a single-player sci-fi action adventure title, Archaia: The Path of Light is a puzzle title, Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition is a real-time combat RPG, War Theater is a turn-based strategy title, Quest Hunter is an isometric action RPG, and Quern: Undying Thoughts is a puzzle title.

War Theater is Xbox One X Enhanced.


Previous Story:
Resident Evil 3 No. 4 in Mar. U.S. sales
Next Story:
Xbox One sells 34 units in Japan Apr. 19 data

Comments are closed.