Archaia, Sunless Sea, War Theater, Quest Hunter drop to Xbox One

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released Apr. 24 include Deliver Us To The Moon, Archaia: The Path of Light, Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition, War Theater, Quest Hunter, and Quern: Undying Thoughts.

Deliver Us To The Moon is a single-player sci-fi action adventure title, Archaia: The Path of Light is a puzzle title, Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition is a real-time combat RPG, War Theater is a turn-based strategy title, Quest Hunter is an isometric action RPG, and Quern: Undying Thoughts is a puzzle title.

War Theater is Xbox One X Enhanced.