Sayonara Wild Hearts, Hayfever drop to Xbox One

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released Feb. 25 include Sayonara Wild Hearts, Hayfever, Infliction Extended Cut, Two Point Hospital, and Wasteland Remastered.

Sayonara Wild Hearts is an action adventure arcade title, Hayfever is a 2D platform title, Infliction Extended Cut is a first-person horror mystery, Two Point Hospital is a hospital management simulation, and Wasteland Remastered is a remaster of the 1998 strategy RPG.

Wasteland Remastered and Two Point Hospital are Xbox One X Enhanced.