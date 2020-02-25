Resident Evil 3 Demo to lurk PS4, Xbox One, PC

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said it will release the Resident Evil 3 Demo to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC.

The publisher previously released the Resident Evil 2 1-Shot Demo prior to its release in 2019.

Resident Evil 3 includes Jill Valentine as she escapes an infected Raccoon City while being pursued by the bioweapon Nemesis.

The title will utilize the RE Engine previously used in Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5.

Included in the title is Resident Evil Resistance, a 4v1 multiplayer title in which a Mastermind sets traps against four Survivors.

It will be sold Apr. 3.