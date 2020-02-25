Mophie Powerstation Go review – power bank road warrior

The great outdoors can be a hazardous place. Fortunately, the Mophie Powerstation Go is an emergency road warrior that can recharge phones or even jump start a vehicle.

The Mophie Powerstation Go is a 44,400mWh power bank that includes a multitude of useful charging functions on the road. The brick-like device includes two 2.4A USB-A ports, a Qi Wireless Charger on the surface, a 115V AC power outlet, an LED Flashlight, and finally, portable jump starting functionality.

The product includes a power button for each major function in addition to a four-light power bar to indicate how much battery is left in the device. The jump starter portion has a handy cap attached by a rubber hinge to allow owners to connect the included jumper cable clamps. The LED flashlight is very bright and great for camping trips or roadside assistance.

Adding to the user-friendly experience is a dust bag for the device that has instructions for how to use the jump starter function and AC power outlet printed on the cloth.

The included 115V AC power outlet can deliver a max of 65W, so it doesn’t work with all laptops. The unit had no issue powering the Microsoft Surface or a basic ASUS laptop. However, it could not power an ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop, which requires large brick for its power supply.

Mophie Powerstation Go is a great product to have on the road. Whether you’re camping, out for the weekend, or want piece of mind, it checks all the boxes to aid in any power outage.

It sells at $159.95.