Mega Man ZeroZX Legacy Collection battles PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week released Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection includes four Mega Man Zero titles, Mega Man ZX, and Mega Man ZX Advent.

Options include HD filters, original sprite art, Casual Scenario mode and Save-Assist system.

The final game includes an all-new competitive rush mode and an in-game gallery with more than 600 pieces of production art.

It sells at $39.99.