Yakuza: Like a Dragon No. 10 at Japan retail

Famitsu this week said Sega Games Co., Ltd.’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16, Yakuza: Like a Dragon ranked as the No. 10 software selling 6,844 units.

It ranked at No. 4 the week prior.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a new chapter in the Yakuza series that includes a new protagonist and a turn-based RPG battle system.

The final game includes a large-scale setting of Ijincho in Yokohama.

It will be sold in 2020.