Xbox Game Pass to drop Kingdom Hearts III, Yakuza 0 this week

February 24, 2020

Microsoft Corp. this week will release new titles for Xbox Game Pass for Console.

New titles to be released include Kingdom Hearts III (Feb. 25), Two Point Hospital (Feb. 25), Wasteland Remastered (Feb. 25), Yakuza 0 (Feb. 26), Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Feb. 27).

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.


