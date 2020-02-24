Sony to deploy 5G Xperia 1 II

Sony Corp. this week announced the Xperia 1 II, a new 5G smartphone with a triple camera array.

The Xperia 1 II will include a 2.5-inch 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 4,000mAh battery.

The smartphone contains new camera technologies developed by Sony’s Alpha camera engineers including 20 frame-per-second auto focus, real-time eye autofocus, and a Photography Pro interface inspired by Alpha cameras.

The final product will include a 3.5mm headphone jack, IP65/68 water resistance, 90Hz display, and Gorilla Glass 6.

A release date and price is to be determined.