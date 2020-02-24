Huawei to deploy Mate Xs

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. this week announced the Huawei Mate Xs, the successor to the Huawei Mate X.

The folding smartphone will include an upgraded Kirin 990 5G chipset, additional 5G bands, and cooling system with advanced flexible graphite.

The Huawei Mate Xs will maintain its 6.6-inch 2480 x 1148 front OLED display and a 6.38-inch 2480 x 892 rear OLED display, which unfolds to an 8-inch 2240 x 2200 full display.

The foldable design uses a patented Falcon Wing Mechanical Hinge which opens to the device to 5.4mm in thickness. Folded, the device measures at 11mm in depth.

The final product will include a 4,500mAh battery with 55W SuperCharge functionality.

It will be sold to global markets in Mar at around $2,700.