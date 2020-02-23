PSN holds PS4 Big in Japan Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Big in Japan Sale for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation VR at the PlayStation Network division.

The Big in Japan Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Code Vein, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Tekken 7, Final Fantasy VII, Resident Evil 7, NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Editon, MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE, Danganronpa 1•2 Reload, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto, Judgment, God Eater 3, Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection, and Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana.

The sale ends Mar. 5.