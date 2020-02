Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Ubisoft Publisher Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360.

Discounted titles include Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Watch Dogs 2, Just Dance 2020, Trials Rising, The Crew 2, Rainbow Six Vegas, and Prince of Persia.

The sale is valid until Feb. 23.