Third parties this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released this week include Draugen, Ailment, Uncharted Tides: Port Royal.

Draugen is a single-player first-person mystery title in which an American traveler searches for his missing sister. Ailment is an action adventure title in which the main character awakes to find his crew become enemies. Uncharted Tides: Port Royal is a hidden object puzzle game.