Amazon price cuts Xbox One X to $299

Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One X console to under $300 in a limited retail sale.

This week, the retailer selling Xbox One X bundles at $299.00, $200 off the MSRP.

Eligible products include the Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle and the Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 bundle.

The Xbox One X includes eight cores, 6 TFlop capability, 12GB GDDR5 memory, 326GB per second bandwidth, 40 compute units at 1172Mhz, 1TB hard drive, 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive, and backwards compatibility to Xbox One games and hardware.

It supports HDMI 2.1 and AMD FreeSync, an adaptive synchronization technology to eliminate screen tearing and reduce stutter.

All Xbox One games and accessories are compatible with the Xbox One X.

Microsoft will sell the Xbox Series X, the successor to the Xbox One, holiday 2020.