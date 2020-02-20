Xbox Game Pass for PC to drop Wasteland Remastered, Yakuza 0

Microsoft Corp. this week announced titles coming soon to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

New titles to be released to the service include Indivisible, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Two Point Hospital, Wasteland Remastered, and Yakuza 0.

Xbox Game Pass offers unlimited access to more than 100 Windows 10 PC game titles from over 75 developers and publishers.

Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers receive up to 20 percent off games in the current library and up to 10 percent off related game DLC and add-ons from the Microsoft Store.