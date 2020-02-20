The Yakuza Remastered Collection bouts No. 3 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sega Games Co., Ltd.’s The Yakuza Remastered Collection for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Feb. 15, The Yakuza Remastered Collection ranked as the No. 3 software title in the All Formats Chart.

The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition includes Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5 on two discs, a red collectible case, and a Yakuza 5 PS3 case at $59.99.

Titles in The Yakuza Remastered Collection include upgraded graphics, re-localization, and content previously removed from the U.S. releases of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5.