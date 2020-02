Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the EA Publisher Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360.

Discounted titles include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Sims 4, EA Sports FIFA 20, Need for Speed Heat Battlefield V, NHL 20, A Way Out, Dragon Age: Origins, Fight Night Champion, and Syndicate.

The sale is valid until Mar. 1.