Thief Simulator, Lost Artifacts drop to Xbox Live

Third parties this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released this week include Thief Simulator, Lost Artifacts, Bunny Parking, and Knightin’+.

Thief Simulator is a sandbox environment simulation title to rob from secured houses; Lost Artifacts is a management simulation title that includes 40 levels; Bunny Parking is a parking puzzle title includes online co-op for up to four players; Knightin’+ is a top-down dungeon crawler with traps, puzzles and unlockable abilities.