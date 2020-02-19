Nintendo Switch Online drops Feb. NES, SNES titles

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released additional Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System titles to the Nintendo Switch Online service.

New SNES titles include Pop’n TwinBee and Smash Tennis.

New NES titles include Shadow of the Ninja and Eliminator Boat Duel.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid service that provides access to online play. In addition, paid service offers a selection of Nintendo Entertainment System titles and Super Nintendo Entertainment System with added online play.

Finally, the service offers Save Data Cloud Backup to save data online.

A 1-Month membership costs $3.99, Nintendo Switch Online 3-Month Membership at $7.99 and 12-Month Membership at $19.99. A 12-Month Family membership with up to seven members costs $34.99.