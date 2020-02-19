Nintendo Switch Lite coral color system to drop in Apr.

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week announced the new coral color Nintendo Switch Lite system.

The coral color system will be sold Apr. 3 at $199.99. Current color options include yellow, gray, and turquoise.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld device that can play all Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode.

It includes a 5.5-inch touch screen and battery life is between three to seven hours. By comparison, the current Nintendo Switch holds a 6.2-inch screen and 2.5 to 6.5 hours of battery life.

In addition, the Nintendo Switch Lite includes a directional pad, MicroSD card slot, headphone jack, and USB-C.

Unlike the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite does not support output to a TV and does not include built-in HD Rumble or IR Motion Camera support. Separate Joy-Con controllers can wirelessly connect to the handheld, but require a separate peripheral like the Joy-Con Charging Grip to charge them.