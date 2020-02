Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month is holding the Ubisoft Publisher Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch.

Discounted titles include Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, Just Dance 2020, Rayman Legends, Trials Rising, Wheel of Fortune, Valiant Hearts: The Great War.

The sale is valid until Feb. 24.