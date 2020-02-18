LG to deploy new K series smartphones

LG Electronics this week announced the new K series lineup of smartphones with upgraded cameras, media functions and performance.

The K61 will include a 6.5-inch 19.5:9 FHD+ display and 48MP main lens camera.

The K51S will include a narrower 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ display and 32MP rear camera.

Finally, the K41S will include a 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ display and 13MP rear camera.

All K series phones have a 4,000mAh battery, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, MIL-STD-810G durability, USB-C connectivity, NFC, and fingerprint sensor.

The phones will be sold in the U.S. in the second quarter.