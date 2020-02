THQ Nordic GmbH this week released DCL – The Game for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One.

DCL – The Game is the official video game of the Drone Champions League. The title includes four flight modes, online multiplayer game mode for up to 30, and 27 different tracks.

The final game includes three physical presets including lightweight, DC19-Standard and heavyweight.

It sells at $39.99.