Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle beats PS4, Xbox One

Sega Games Co., Ltd. this week released the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to U.S. retail.

The Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle includes PlatinumGames Inc.’s Bayonetta and Vanquish remastered to 4K at 60 frames-per-second on the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.

In Bayonetta, a witch wakes from her slumber wielding magical powers and firearms to take down celestial enemies.

In Vanquish, DARPA operative Sam Gideon uses the Augmented Reaction Suit (ARS) system to fight against The Order of the Russian Star.

The bundle sells at $39.99 and each title is sold separately at $24.99.