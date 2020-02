Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Capcom Publisher Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360.

Discounted titles include Devil May Cry 5, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Resident Evil Code: Veronica, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6.

The sale is valid until Feb. 18 at 3AM PST.