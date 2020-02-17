Samsung Galaxy Z Flip solid in retail unit test

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.’s new folding phone the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip felt solid in a final retail unit test.

Testing a display phone at the Samsung Experience store in Glendale, CA, the Infinity Flex Display on the Galaxy Flip Z, which is said to utilize Ultra Thin Glass, felt sturdy and strong. The only drawback remained a noticeable crease in the middle of the display which dips slightly but maintains the same consistent strength as the rest of the screen.

Fully unfolded, the tall 6.7-inch AMOLED display is great for browsing. In addition, the device holds a narrow footprint to make it easy to hold.

When folded at a 90-degree angle, the base can act as a stand for the 10MP front camera, which can record video at up to 4K at 60 frames-per-second.

Folding the device completely will activate the exterior 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen to relay time, battery level, date, and notification information. Hit the power button twice and the screen turns into a small viewfinder to take a selfie with the rear camera. It’s purely for novelty, but it works and will direct back to the camera app when the device is unfolded.

The Samsung Experience store was sold out of all Galaxy Z Flip devices by launch morning, though it only had five units to sell to customers. A store waitlist is available to be notified for next available inventory. The Samsung online store disclaims a restock on Feb. 21.