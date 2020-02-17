Sakura Wars to battle PS4 in Apr.

February 17, 2020

Sega Corp. this month said it will release Sakura Wars for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 Apr. 28.

The new entry will be set in 1940s Tokyo where the captain of the Imperial Combat Revue of Tokyo must restore the Imperial Theater following a brutal loss.

The final game will feature mech battles, animated sequences, and main character designs by Tite Kubo.

Sakura Wars is a turn-based strategy dating simulation franchise. Entries include Sakura Wars, Sakura Wars 2: Thou Shalt Not Die, Sakura Wars 3: Is Paris Burning? and Sakura Wars 4: Fall in Love, Maidens.


