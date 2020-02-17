Nintendo eShop Blizzard Feb. Sale to conclude

February 17, 2020

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Blizzard Feb. Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

Discounted titles include Overwatch: Legendary Edition and Diablo III: Eternal Collection.

The sale will end Feb. 18.


