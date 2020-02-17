Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle review – armed with style and substance

While it’s been 10 years since the release of PlatinumGames Inc.’s Bayonetta and Vanquish, Sega Games Co., Ltd.’s Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle is reminder that substantive gameplay never goes out of style.

In Bayonetta, a witch wakes from her slumber wielding magical powers and firearms to take down celestial enemies. Users have a wide range of combat options at their disposal, including handguns on their hands and heels or a Wicked Weave that can summon a demon to devour enemies.

The spectacular attacks are as fantastic to control as they are to look at. Character movement and attacks are both snappy and graceful as Bayonetta shoots, melees, and evades her way through combat. All the controls are intuitive, easy to learn, and makes enemy disposal a joy.

A trademark attack called Wicked Weave summons demonic entities made out of Bayonetta’s hair to devour enemies. It’s not clear where this weave was purchased, but it was definitely worth every penny.

While Bayonetta is a blueprint for fluid combat action, Vanquish is a playbook for high-octane third-person tactical shooting.

In Vanquish, DARPA operative Sam Gideon uses the Augmented Reaction Suit (ARS) system to fight against The Order of the Russian Star, a Russian military faction that uses a weapon of mass destruction to threaten the U.S.

In combat, users can choose from four main weapons, lean against walls to cover, and dodge to enter AR mode and slow down the action.

Level construction lends itself to stop-n-pop shooting, while large-scale bosses require a blend of shooting, cover, and evasion with fast-paced precision.

Controls are razor sharp, which is required for the challenging enemy AI. Weapon variety is great from the Assault Rifle to the Heavy Machine Gun, in addition to other options littered across the battlefield.

Both Bayonetta and Vanquish look fast and vibrant at 60 frames-per-second and in 60 frames-per-second at 4K on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. Music and sound effects are great, with pummeling beats in Bayonetta and an orchestra of projectiles in Vanquish.

The Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle is an unbeatable package loaded with iconic gameplay. Ten years ago, PlatinumGames established their reputation as a premier action game developer, and the re-release of these two landmark titles cements it.

The bundle sells at $39.99 and each title is sold separately at $24.99.