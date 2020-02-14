Tony Stewart’s Sprint Car Racing, UnderHero drop to Xbox Live

Third parties this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released this week include Galaxy Control, UnderHero, Tony Stewart’s Sprint Car Racing, Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions, and Spaceland.

Galaxy Control is a free-to-play real-time PvP multiplayer online battle title. UnderHero is an RPG platform title with time-based combat. Tony Stewart’s Sprint Car Racing is a racing title with local split-screen and 25-player online multiplayer functionality. Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions is puzzle title. Spaceland is a turn-based strategy action adventure title.

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions and Spaceland are Xbox One X Enhanced.