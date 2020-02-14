Samsung Galaxy Z Flip drops to retail

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week released the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to U.S. retail.

The Galaxy Z Flip includes a 6.7-inch 2636 x 1080 Infinity Flex Display, an AMOLED screen with Ultra Thin Glass. The flexible display allows users to fold the device in half for compact storage.

In addition, the fold mechanism allows the back half of the device to sit upright for hands-free selfies and vlogging when placed on a surface.

When the Galaxy Z Flip is folded shut, an external 1.1-inch screen displays the time, battery level, date and notifications.

The top rear includes a 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera that can record up to 4K at 60 frames-per-second. The 10MP front camera can record up to 4K at 30 frames-per-second.

The Galaxy Z Flip is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and includes 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 3,300mAh battery (900mAh and 2,400mAh).

It sells at $1,380.

In Mar., Samsung will sell the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition which includes a custom phone, Galaxy Watch Active 2, and Galaxy Buds+ at $2,480.