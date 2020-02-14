Resident Evil Resistance to lurk new Masterminds

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week announced new Mastermind characters for Resident Evil Resistance.

New Masterminds include Alex Wesker from Resident Evil Revelations 2 and Ozwell Spencer, a founder of Umbrella Corp.

Previously announced Masterminds include Daniel Fabron and Annette Birkin.

In addition, new maps include Casino and Abandoned Park.

Resident Evil Resistance, to be included in Resident Evil 3, is a 4v1 multiplayer game in which four survivors cooperate to escape the Mastermind, a user who creates deadly obstacles and traps.

Each survivor wields unique skills including reduced damage, powered melee attacks, healing, and hacking.

The final game is developed in partnership with NeoBards Entertainment and utilizes the RE Engine.

Capcom released Resident Evil Outbreak, an online co-op survival horror title, in 2003.

In 2012 it released Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City, a third-person shooter that included a four-player co-op mode.