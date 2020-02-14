Mophie iPhone 11 Juice Pack Access review – battery with some bulk

When a battery bank and extra cables are not an option, the Mophie iPhone 11 Juice Pack Access is a great solution. The case includes a built-in battery for extra power, added protection, and some subsequent bulk in the back.

The iPhone 11 Juice Pack Access includes a 2,000mAh battery that sits right below the iPhone 11 rear camera block. It adds some depth to the rear of the phone but is well-integrated and feels great in the hand.

In our test, the Juice Pack Access added 30 percent battery life to the iPhone 11 in just over an hour – not the fastest charging possible but a solid refuel nonetheless.

The back features a power button a four-light LED power indicator. Press and hold the power button for three seconds and the case will begin to charge the phone.

The sides include a cutout for the privacy switch, and satisfying, clicky buttons for the volume and power. The bottom of the case smartly leaves the Lighting port free to use and cradles the bottom of the phone with USB-C port to charge the case itself via a wired cable.

The entire case wraps around the iPhone 11 tightly with a snap-on top that can be removed with a strong pull. Also, all four corners are thick and raised to prevent damage from a accidental drop.

The Juice Pack is coated in a matte black finish that doesn’t hold fingerprints, though the texture could use more grip.

A great feature for the Juice Pack Access is the option to charge both the case and the iPhone 11 via Qi wireless charging. Place the case with phone on a wireless charger and the case light indicator next to the USB-C port will turn on to show that it’s charging. Wireless charging is limited to 5W, so a USB-C cable is still required to provide a quicker charge.

With the Juice Pack Access installed, the iPhone 11 is a bit bulkier. But the added battery life, the option to turn on the power when you need it, and key design features make the Mophie iPhone 11 Juice Pack Access a great option at $79.95.