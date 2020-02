THQ Nordic and Airship Syndicate this week released Darksiders Genesis to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and Stadia.

Darksiders Genesis is a top-down action adventure title that includes local and online two-player co-op multiplayer functionality.

The final game includes a brand new story campaign, option to switch between War and Strife, weapon enhancements and item collection.

It sells at $39.99.