Xbox Game Pass for PC drops Death’s Gambit

Microsoft Corp. this week released Death’s Gambit to the Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Death’s Gambit is a 2D action platform title with RPG elements.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

Xbox Game Pass for PC offers unlimited access to more than 100 Windows 10 PC game titles from over 75 developers and publishers.