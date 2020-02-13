The Division 2 Warlords of New York to deploy to PS4, Xbox One, PC

Ubisoft Inc. this week said it will release The Division 2 Warlords of New York to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC.

The Division 2 Warlords of New York is an expansion pack that contains new zones in Lower Manhattan including Two Bridges, Chinatown and Wall Street.

In addition, Warlords of New York will include a level cap increase from 30 to 40, infinite progression system, the SHD level, four new skills, new gear and new weapons.

The Division 2 is an online third-person co-op tactical action title set in Washington D.C.

The final game includes a 1:1 representation of Washington D.C. including landmarks and neighborhoods.