Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX to trek Nintendo Switch in Mar.

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX for the Nintendo Switch Mar. 6.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is an enhanced remaster of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team for the Game Boy Advance and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team for the Nintendo 3DS.

The title will include more than 400 Pokémon including Mega Evolved versions.

The final game includes randomly-generated dungeons.

A free demo of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is available now at the Nintendo eShop division. Save data from the demo can transfer the full version when purchased.

It will be sold at $59.99.