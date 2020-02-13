Langrisser I & II demo to trek PS4, Nintendo Switch next week

NIS America Inc. this week said it will release Langrisser I & II demo for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch Feb. 20.

The Langrisser I demo includes Chapters 1 to 3 and the Langrisser II demo includes Chapters 4 to 6.

Demo save data will add an extra 5,000 gold and 2 CP to the start of the full retail game.

Langrisser I & II is a turn-based strategy remaster that will include HD graphics, re-orchestrated music, refined controls, and quality of life improvements.

It will be sold Mar. 10.