Ubisoft Inc. this week price cut Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to under $3 in a limited promotion.

This week, The Division 2 sells at $2.99 at the PlayStation Network and the Xbox Live division.

The Division 2 is an online third-person co-op tactical action title set in Washington D.C.

The final game includes a 1:1 representation of Washington D.C. including landmarks and neighborhoods.