Target holds B2G1 Free PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Feb. game sale

Target Corp. this week began holding a ‘Buy 2 Get 1 Free’ game sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a limited Mix & Match sale.

Through Feb. 15, customers who purchase two select game titles will receive a third at no additional cost.

Eligible titles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, Death Stranding, The Outer Worlds, FIFA 20, Borderlands 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Overwatch: Legendary Edition, and Resident Evil: Triple Pack.