Third parties this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released this week include Outbreak: Epidemic, Project Starship, Reed Remastered, Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo.

Outbreak: Epidemic is a survival horror adventure title. Project Starship is a randomly generated shooter. Reed Remastered is a retro platform title. Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo is a fast-paced shooter that is Xbox One X Enhanced.