Xbox Game Pass drops Dead Cells DLC, Metro Exodus DLC

Microsoft Corp. this week released new DLC to the Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

New DLC includes the Dead Cells DLC – The Bad Seed and Metro Exodus DLC – Sam’s Story.

Dead Cells DLC – The Bad Seed includes The Arboretum, The Swamp, The Heart of the Swamp and a new boss.

Metro Exodus DLC – Sam’s Story includes new characters, weapons and mutant variants.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

Xbox Game Pass for PC offers unlimited access to more than 100 Windows 10 PC game titles from over 75 developers and publishers.

Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers receive up to 20 percent off games in the current library and up to 10 percent off related game DLC and add-ons from the Microsoft Store.