Sega Games Co., Ltd. this week released The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4.

The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition includes Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5 on two discs, a red collectible case, and a Yakuza 5 PS3 case at $59.99.

Titles in The Yakuza Remastered Collection include upgraded graphics, re-localization, and content previously removed from the U.S. releases of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5.