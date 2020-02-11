Samsung unfolds Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week announced the Galaxy Z Flip, a smartphone with a flexible display that folds in half.

The Galaxy Z Flip includes a 6.7-inch 2636 x 1080 Infinity Flex Display, an AMOLED screen with Ultra Thin Glass. The flexible display allows users to fold the device in half for compact storage.

In addition, the fold mechanism allows the back half of the device to sit upright for hands-free selfies and vlogging when placed on a surface.

When the Galaxy Z Flip is folded shut, an external 1.1-inch screen displays the time, battery level, date and notifications.

The top rear will include a 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera. The 10MP front camera can record at up to 4K at 30 frames-per-second.

The Galaxy Z Flip is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and will include 8GB RAM, and a 3,300mAh battery (900mAh and 2,400mAh).

It will be sold Feb. 14 at $1,380.