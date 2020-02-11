Samsung unfolds Galaxy Flip Z

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week announced the Galaxy Flip Z, a smartphone with a flexible display that folds in half.

The Galaxy Flip Z includes a 6.7-inch 2636 x 1080 Infinity Flex Display, an AMOLED screen with Ultra Thin Glass. The flexible display allows users to fold the device in half for compact storage.

In addition, the fold mechanism allows the back half of the device to sit upright for hands-free selfies and vlogging when placed on a surface.

When the Galaxy Flip Z is folded shut, an external 1.1-inch screen displays the time, battery level, date and notifications.

The top rear will include a 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera is a 10MP that can record up to 4K at 30 frames-per-second.

The Galaxy Flip Z is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and will include 8GB RAM, and a 900mAh battery and a 2,400mAh battery for a total of 3,300mAh.

Finally, a Samsung Galaxy Flip Z Thom Browne Edition with custom phone, Galaxy Watch Active 2, and Galaxy Buds+ will be sold at select retail stores.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip Z be sold Feb. 14 at $1,380.